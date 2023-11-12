New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on the occasion of Diwali.

"Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President of India, along with his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the president's office said in a post on X and shared pictures of the meeting.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said in another post on X along with the pictures of the meeting.

Earlier during the day, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani had also called on the president.

