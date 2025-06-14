Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 14 (ANI): DMK Spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Friday criticised the demolition of the Madrasi Camp in Delhi and demanded that the affected residents, most of them Tamilians, be properly rehabilitated.

Speaking to ANI, DMK Spokesperson TKS Elangovan said, "Our interest is to protect the affected people, particularly the Tamil people who have been affected. The residents should be given an alternative."

Earlier on Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, expressing deep concern over the humanitarian crisis following the demolition of Madrasi Camp in South East Delhi's Jangpura on June 1.

The demolition displaced 370 Tamil-origin families who had been living in the area for decades.

In his letter, Stalin urged immediate steps to alleviate the distress faced by these families, many of whom have contributed significantly to Delhi's economy and society.

"I wish to draw your urgent attention to the humanitarian crisis precipitated by the demolition of Jangpura's Madrasi Camp on 1st June 2025. This has rendered 370 Tamil-origin families, who for decades have contributed significantly to Delhi's economy, homeless and destitute. As per the Hon'ble Delhi High Court's orders, a joint survey certified 189 families as eligible for EWS flats. The Hon'ble High Court had also directed the Government agencies (DDA and DUSIB) to complete all essential services like water, electricity, sanitation, internal roads, drainage and street lighting in Pockets G-7 and G-8, Narela, where the alternative accommodation has been provided. The Court further mandated the Delhi Government to ensure immediate admissions for displaced children in nearby Government and MCD schools, establish Primary Healthcare Centres and Fair-Price Shops, and arrange requisite DTC and Metro transport links in accordance with the 2016 policy," Stalin wrote.

Stalin further expressed concern over the plight of 189 EWS families allotted flats in Narela, which remain uninhabitable due to incomplete essential services. Stalin noted that 181 other families remain homeless without alternative accommodation.

"Regrettably, although 189 families have been formally allotted EWS flats in Narela, the units remain unfit for occupation owing to incomplete provision of essential services. These sites lie nearly 20 kilometres from many beneficiaries' places of work, yet no dedicated transport services have been provided. Moreover, educational arrangements for over 150 Tamil-medium children have not been implemented in accordance with the Court's directives. In the absence of these amenities, household earners-particularly women-remain unemployed and students face imminent disruption to their studies, compounding the dislocation distress of this vulnerable community. The remaining 181 families have not been provided any alternative accommodation and have been left homeless," he wrote.

The Tamil Nadu CM further demanded government attention over the situation, saying, "I strongly urge your Government to act immediately to relieve the hardship of the displaced families by completing and handing over the 189 EWS flats in full shape to the entitled families, fast-tracking community infrastructure, and providing dedicated transport services."

The demolition at Madrasi Camp was carried out on June 1 as authorities acted on court orders to clear encroachments along the Barapulla drain.

The operation was carried out to resolve the flooding issues caused by the narrowed drain, which obstructs water flow during heavy rains.

Out of the 370 encroachments demolished, 189 residents were deemed eligible for resettlement and allocated flats in Narela, while 181 were ineligible. (ANI)

