New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Doctors cannot be asked to work like bonded labourers and their job cannot be compared with other professionals, Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said Friday, objecting to the recent guidelines issued by National medical Commission (NMC) for medical practitioners.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, she termed the NMC guidelines as "draconian".

"I would like to request the government that the draconian notice given by the National Medical Commission (NMC) to the doctors of service all over the country to act like bonded labourers that they have to sign at 4 o' clock in the morning and at 4 o' clock in the evening.

"To deal with the issue of ghost faculty in medical colleges leading to burden on PG students, the National Medical Commission (NMC) last month barred the faculty from engaging in private practice during college hours," she said.

According to the "Minimum Standard of Requirements for Postgraduate Courses-2023 (PGMSR-2023)" guidelines, it shall be mandatory to have at least 75 per cent attendance of the total working days for the required number of faculties.

The NMC since long has been reiterating the importance of Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system for faculty members in medical colleges.

"We are talking previously there were 7 AIIMS and less than 390 medical colleges in the country up to 2014, while in the last decade 16 AIIMS and 315 medical colleges have been established, but where are the faculty?" Dastidar asked.

"This NMC's directive will further shrink the faculty sector. If NMC doesn't withdraw its draconian direction we will not have enough have faculty. Doctors are not paid properly in the country and this regulation is like an added tension for them so more people will leave the jobs. The building is not the infrastructure, equipment and teachers are," she said.

Meanwhile, Malook Nagar, BSP MP from Bijnore raised the demand for a high court bench in western Uttar Pradesh.

"The litigants from western Uttar Pradesh have to go to Allahabad, they have to travel a day before, stay there and face inconvenience. There is an urgent for a high court bench in Western Uttar Pradesh or Meerut," he said.

Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Congress MP from Koraput in Odisha, raised the issue of underpaid anganwadi workers.

"The salary of anganwadi workers should be raised up to at least 25,000, the helpers should receive at least 15,000 and there should be provisions for their pension too," he said.

