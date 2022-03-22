Mumbai, Mar 22 (PTI) A 35-year-old man has been nabbed by the Mumbai Police from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 17 lakh from the residence of his employer in suburban Kandivali, a police official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Jawahar Pandey, was picked up from the Gonda district on Monday where he was hiding after the crime, he said, adding that valuables worth Rs 13 lakh were recovered from him.

Pandey was hired as domestic help by the complainant Gaurav Shah. The accused had produced a fake ID proof which identified himself as Ramkumar Amarnath.

Pandey's accomplice in the crime is on the run, the official said, adding that similar cases were registered against Pandey in Ludhiana and Amritsar.

He is booked under section 381 (Theft by clear or servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway, the official added.

