Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 3 (ANI): The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail applications of actresses Sanjana Galrani, Ragini Dwivedi and Prashanth Ranka in connection with a case related to the alleged drug abuse in the Kannada film industry.

A bench of the High Court also rejected the anticipatory bail of film producer Shiv Prakash in the case.

Earlier, a special (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) court in Bengaluru had rejected the bail plea of Sanjana Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi and one Rahul in the case.

Sanjana Galrani and her mother were arrested a day after they were detained on September 8 by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru for their alleged involvement in the drug case. The mother-daughter duo was later sent to the CCB office in Chamrajpet for further interrogation.

Ragini was arrested on September 7 for her alleged involvement in the drug case.

Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh and a few other actors have also been questioned by the CCB in the matter. Notably, Lankesh had revealed information about the alleged drug use in the Kannada film industry. (ANI)

