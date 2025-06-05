New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with the All-Party Delegation led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, which recently completed a multi-nation visit to Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Jaishankar took to Twitter to share his thoughts, saying, "Nice to meet with the All Party Delegation led by @SanjayJhaBihar that visited Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia."

Speaking after the meeting, JDU MP Sanjay Jha said, "We met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and gave him feedback about our visit to five countries... We shared our experiences during our visit to five countries with him. During our five-nation visit, we explained the whole situation with facts and told them that cross-border terrorism has been taking place in India for four decades."

The delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, aimed to strengthen international support against cross-border terrorism. This diplomatic outreach follows Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 as a decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives and was carried out by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

Alongside Jha, the delegation included MPs from various parties -- BJP's Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi; TMC's Abhishek Banerjee; CPI-M's John Brittas; and Congress leader Salman Khurshid -- reflecting a unified national stance against terrorism.

The multi-nation visit underscored India's commitment to regional peace, security, and development through strengthened engagement with key countries in East and Southeast Asia.

Sharing insights on the meeting with the External Affairs Minister after their return, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said Jaishankar was well-informed about the delegation's engagements abroad, as ambassadors had already briefed him. Khurshid noted that the minister was aware of "where we met whom, at what level, and the main issues raised," and that some general conversations addressed concerns that needed to be brought to the government's attention.

The parliamentarians also raised the issue of the lack of reciprocal friendship associations abroad. Khurshid explained, "In many places, the one-way friendship association is theirs," adding that Indian parliamentarians "have not been able to take those steps from our side yet." The External Affairs Minister acknowledged these points and said they would be studied.

Khurshid further said the delegation was asked to provide detailed context about their visits and the issues discussed. "Messages from every country have already come to our government," he added.

The delegation's visit highlighted India's united approach to tackling terrorism and its efforts to deepen diplomatic outreach with strategic partners in the region. (ANI)

