New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Earth Day is about expressing gratitude to "Mother Earth" for her kindness and reiterating one's commitment to care for the planet.

Earth Day is observed on April 22 every year to raise awareness about the need to protect the environment.

Also Read | Shiva Temple Demolished in Rajasthan: Hurting Faith of Hindus is Secularism of Congress, Says BJP.

Modi also posted a clip of his past remarks about India's traditional regard for the environment. In the clip, he said it is the responsibility of every generation to conserve the environment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)