Doda, February 5: An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 9:28 pm. The depth of the quake was recorded at 10 km. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.6 Jolts Kishtwar

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.3, Occurred on 05-02-2024, 21:28:12 IST, Lat: 33.06 & Long: 76.01, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir," the NCS said in a post on X.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)