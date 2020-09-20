New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Election Commission is learnt to have reminded the Central Board of Direct Taxes of its request to probe allegations of false affidavits filed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his minister son Aaditya Thackeray and NCP Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, sources said.

The complaints were referred to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) a month ago and a reminder has been sent recently, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Mathura-Based Doctor Sends 15 of His Own Samples for COVID-19 Test to Complete Sampling Target Set by CMO, Watch Viral Video.

The CBDT has been requested to verify the assets and liabilities filed as part of their election affidavits.

At present, under Section 125A of the Representation of the People Act, a person found guilty of lying in the affidavit faces a six-month jail term, or fine, or both.

Also Read | Farm Bills Row: Rajnath Singh Assures Farmers as ‘Farmer Myself’, Slams Opposition For Rajya Sabha Ruckus.

Till June this year, the EC used to ask complainants to approach courts directly on issues of alleged false affidavits.

On June 16, the Commission had announced that it would take cognisance of complaints of incorrect or false information on criminal history, assets, liabilities and educational qualifications in election affidavits, and refer the mater to competent agencies on a case-by-case basis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)