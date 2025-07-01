New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized several incriminating documents, digital devices, and details of movable and immovable properties during searches conducted at 13 locations in Delhi, NCR and Punjab's Mohali in an ongoing investigation against Raheja Developers Ltd, its Directors, and others, the agency said on Tuesday.

The raids were conducted on June 27 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Also Read | Murder Over Same-Sex Relations in Sangli: 2 Teenagers Kill Youth by Drowning Him in Lake in Maharashtra After He Refuses To Have Homosexual Relations With Them.

The federal agency initiated an investigation on the basis of multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by Delhi's Economic Offences Wing under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, against Raheja Developers Ltd., its Managing Director Naveen Raheja, and others.

"The FIRs allege that substantial sums were fraudulently collected from investors and homebuyers by Raheja Developers Ltd on the promise of delivering residential flats in various group housing projects but failed to hand over the promised flats," said the ED in a statement.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Tesla Cybertruck Being Used for Ploughing Field in India? As AI-Generated Video Goes Viral, Here's the Truth.

Meanwhile, ED has attached immovable properties worth Rs 28.36 crore located at Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Amritsar and Greater Noida in a more than Rs 950 crore bank fraud case linking Sunstar Overseas Ltd, the agency said on Friday.

ED's Gurugram Zonal Office attached the properties under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The federal agency initiated investigation based on the First Information Report (FIR) of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chandigarh registered against Sunstar SOL, its ex-directors-- Rohit Aggarwal, Rakesh Aggarwal, Naresh Aggarwal, Sumit Aggarwal-- and others under various sections of Indian Penal Code, 1860 for "committing fraud, criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, cheating and causing wrongful loss of more than Rs 950 crore, to a consortium of nine lender banks lead by Karur Vyasya Bank.

ED said its investigation revealed that ex-directors and promoters of SOL laundered the loan amounts availed by the firm through a web of related and controlled beneficially owned entities, a shell entity and a dummy entity.

"Investigation also revealed that ex-directors and promoters of SOL regained actual and indirect control by misusing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) proceedings of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)," said the ED in a statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)