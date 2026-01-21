Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 21 (ANI): AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami welcomed the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and TTV Dhinakaran joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), describing the move as a step towards defeating the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and restoring what he called the "golden era" of governance in Tamil Nadu.

In a post on X, Palaniswami said the NDA's objective is to uproot the "tyrannical rule" of the DMK and put an end to dynasty politics in the state. He extended a welcome to TTV Dhinakaran, General Secretary of the AMMK, who formally rejoined the NDA on Wednesday.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2026 Live Streaming Details: Know Where and How To Watch Online Telecast of the Grand Parade.

"To uproot the tyrannical rule of the DMK with its evil forces and bring an end to dynasty politics, and to reestablish in Tamil Nadu the golden era of governance of the esteemed revolutionary leader Amma, I warmly welcome with affection Mr. @TTVDhinakaran, the General Secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, who has joined the National Democratic Alliance today, and convey to him my heartfelt best wishes. With people's welfare as our sole goal, let us all unite as one to free #the_people_from_peril, #redeem_Tamil_Nadu from the clutches of the DMK family rule!" Palaniswami said.

https://x.com/epstamilnadu/status/2013867417806741849

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Karnataka: 30-Year-Old Pilgrim Mauled to Death in Talubetta Forest Near Male Mahadeshwara Hill.

The development comes nearly four months after Dhinakaran had quit the NDA. Speaking at a press conference in Chennai, the AMMK leader said his party was happy to rejoin the alliance, asserting that its primary aim is to bring back the government of "Amma", former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. "For AMMK and Tamil Nadu's welfare, we have forgotten about all betrayal," Dhinakaran said, adding that past differences had been set aside in the larger interest of the state.

Earlier in the day, Dhinakaran met Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is also the BJP's Tamil Nadu election in-charge, in Chennai. Goyal welcomed the AMMK back into the NDA, stating that the alliance would work collectively to defeat the DMK government in the upcoming Assembly elections.

He said NDA partners, including the AIADMK and PMK, are committed to removing what he described as a corrupt and incompetent DMK government and promised good governance, social justice and better opportunities for the youth. With Tamil Nadu heading into Assembly elections this year, the AMMK's return to the NDA is seen as a significant political realignment in the state's opposition landscape. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)