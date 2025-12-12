Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): Congress leader Nana Patole on Friday criticised the Maharashtra government as it is set to implement the new Lokayukta Act, following the state's Legislature's approval of amendments suggested by the Centre, saying that efforts are underway to run the state from the Prime Minister's Office.

Speaking to ANI, Patole said, "The Chief Minister of Maharashtra is trying to run the state as Gujarat was run at a certain point in time. Efforts are being made to introduce one-sided laws to govern from the PMO."

The move comes in response to consistent demands from veteran social activist Anna Hazare, who had announced an indefinite fast from 31 January 2026 if the Act was not brought into force. The original Lokayukta Bill was passed by the Assembly on 28 December 2022 and by the Legislative Council on 15 December 2023, before being sent to the President for assent. President Droupadi Murmu approved the Bill but recommended that the State incorporate three key amendments. These suggestions were formally conveyed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Legislature.

Fadnavis clarified that authorities established purely under Central laws will not automatically fall within the jurisdiction of the State Lokayukta. However, if officers serving in such bodies are appointed by the state government, they will come under the Lokayukta's purview.

Similarly, even if an institution is created by the Central government, officials appointed to it by the state will be subject to the Lokayukta Act.

The amendments also update references in the law to align it with the new criminal codes introduced by the Centre -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- replacing older IPC, CrPC, and Evidence Act references.

With the amended Bill now cleared by both Houses and the President's assent already secured, the State Government is poised to bring the new Lokayukta Act into force shortly, marking a major step towards strengthening accountability and anti-corruption mechanisms in Maharashtra. (ANI)

