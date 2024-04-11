New Delhi, April 11: Several political leaders across the country extended their greetings on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr and wished for unity, integrity and togetherness among the people. Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad, who offered prayers at Jama Masjid Mosque on Delhi's Parliament Street on Thursday wished people on the occassion.

"Eid is the biggest day of joy. I pray to the supreme God that he accepts the 'Roza' of people all across the world. Eid Mubarak to everyone. I pray to Allah for unity, integrity and love in our country," Azad said. BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain in his message on Eid, prayed for the country's growth. Eid Mubarak 2024 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Others Extend Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings.

"I would like to extend my greetings to all the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid. May everyone's lives be full of happiness and the country moves towards growth," Hussain said. Ghulam Nabi Azad and Shahnawaz Hussain were seen hugging and greeting each other.

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "My country is a country where people of every religion. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis and others live together and celebrate each other's festivals. I extend my wishes to everyone on the occasion of Eid." Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: Festive Air at Nizamuddin, Jama Masjid in Delhi As Eid Spirit Grips City (Watch Videos).

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it indicated the beginning of a new month.

The sighting of the crescent moon marked the end of Ramzan on Wednesday, and the beginning of Eid al-Fitr, one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic calendar. Ending the holy month of Ramzan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar.

Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days usually with a one-day difference. President Droupadi Murmu while extending her Eid greetings prayed for the country's progress on the path of progress and peace for the people.

"I wish all my countrymen, especially my Muslim brothers and sisters, a very happy Eid-ul-Fitr. This festival, celebrated after the holy month of Ramzan, spreads the spirit of unity, harmony and brotherhood. This festival of sharing happiness inspires forgiveness and charity. On this auspicious occasion, I wish that our country continues to progress on the path of progress and all the countrymen always live in peace," the President posted on X in Hindi and Urdu language.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)