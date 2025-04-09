New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): In a bid to expand access to higher education, an informative workshop focusing on the Sarswati Scholarship Scheme and other funding initiatives from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) was held at GITAM Deemed to be University, Visakhapatnam.

The event aimed to raise awareness among students, academic professionals, and institutions about the diverse financial support options offered by AICTE.

Also Read | UKSSSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for Assistant Accountant and Other Posts at sssc.uk.gov.in, Know How To Apply, Selection Process and Other Details Here.

The workshop attracted a wide range of participants, including students, educators, and key stakeholders from across the region. The primary focus was the Sarswati Scholarship Scheme, which offers support to meritorious female students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, enabling them to pursue BBA/BCA/BMS degrees at AICTE-approved institutions.

Additionally, attendees were introduced to several other AICTE funding schemes designed to foster innovation, skill development, faculty enhancement, and research within the technical education sector. Participants were guided through the application processes for various AICTE grants and scholarships.

Also Read | Indian Navy To Get 26 Rafale Fighter Jets As PM Narendra Modi-Led Union Cabinet Clears INR 63,000 Crore Deal With France.

An interactive session allowed students and educators to ask questions and gain clarity on these initiatives. This interaction provided invaluable insights into how these funding opportunities can support educational and research endeavors, promoting an inclusive and innovative learning environment.

Prof. Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary of AICTE, stressed the importance of raising awareness about funding schemes like the Sarswati Scholarship, particularly among girl students from Tier-II and Tier-III colleges and underprivileged communities. He emphasized that these initiatives contribute to a more dynamic and equitable educational system.

Prof. Kumar also encouraged colleges and faculty to actively disseminate information about these opportunities to benefit a broader student base.

Dr. N.H. Siddalinga Swamy, Advisor to AICTE, provided an in-depth overview of various AICTE schemes available to all stakeholders. The event was attended by prominent figures, including Dr. Errol D'souza, Vice-Chancellor of GITAM Deemed to be University and officials from AICTE.

The workshop was well-received, with attendees expressing gratitude for the valuable insights shared. It is expected to drive increased participation in AICTE funding programs, benefiting more students and institutions in the future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)