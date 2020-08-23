Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 23 (ANI): Hours after the Congress rejected reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning as the interim president of the party as false, its Karnataka unit chief DK Shivakumar said the entire party stood by her and the Gandhi family.

He also urged party leaders to raise issues in the party forum rather than in the media.

"The entire Congress party in Karnataka stands by the leadership of Smt Sonia Gandhi and the Gandhi family. Mrs Gandhi has led Congress during times of crisis and saved our party. Anything that has to be discussed must be done so in the party forum and not in the media," Shivakumar said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning from the post of Congress interim president are false.

"Reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning from the post of Congress interim president are false," Surjewala said while speaking to ANI.

On Sunday, Assam Congress president Ripun Bora reiterated his demand to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to give the leadership of the party to Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared only of him.

"In an earlier video conference with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rajya Sabha MPs, I categorically appealed to Sonia Gandhi at this moment to give the leadership of Congress party to Rahul Gandhi as Narendra Modi is scared only of Rahul Gandhi," Assam Congress president Ripun Bora told ANI.

With the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, an internal dispute had emerged regarding "leadership" issues in the party.

Reportedly a number of senior Congress leaders have written to Sonia Gandhi raising a 5-Point Agenda to revive the party, emphasising the need for active leadership. (ANI)

