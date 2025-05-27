Kolkata, May 27 (PTI) The Eastern Railway has urged bloggers and YouTubers not to take any detailed photograph or videography of stations under its jurisdiction for the interest of national security, an official said on Tuesday.

The authorities concerned will enhance surveillance and ensure that no one can take detailed photos of important stations, which serve as connecting links, he said.

Also Read | UPPSC CES Prelims Result 2025 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in: 7,358 Candidates Qualify for Mains As UPPSC Releases Results of Combined State Engineering Services Exam, Know Steps To Check Merit List.

The appeal from the Eastern Railway authorities comes days after a Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra was arrested on the charge of passing on sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence operatives.

"Restrictions on taking photos or videos of station premises and platforms are in place. Now, we have decided to step up surveillance with emerging situations and security alerts across the country," the ER spokesperson said.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Act Hearing: Supreme Court Issues Notices to Centre, Others on Plea Challenging Validity of 1995 Waqf Act.

Some bloggers or YouTubers try to take video blogs of railway stations, which is very alarming, the official said, adding that the curbs are in force across all sections and divisions, but some people don't want to follow the guidelines.

“Our request to bloggers and YouTubers is to not undertake such activities any more. The stress had been necessitated as security cannot be compromised," he said.

The spokesperson said such restrictions had always been in place, but the ER felt the need to reaffirm them in the wake of the prevailing situation.

The news media or channels can take photos of events on the station premises, but no common man is allowed to do so, he explained.

Malhotra had posted numerous blogs on social media about her visits to several places across the country, including Sealdah station under the ER jurisdiction, and Dakshineswar temple in West Bengal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)