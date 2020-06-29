Mathura, Jun 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma on Sunday directed the officials to expedite the work to clean and rejuvenate the Yamuna river.

“To ensure clean Yamuna, the capacity of Masani STP and Yamuna TTRO plants is being enhanced by 50 MLD by investing Rs 480 crore,” he said.

Also Read | CJI Bobde Spotted Checking Out Harley Davidson And His Love For Bikes is Evident! (View Pic).

“The officers have been asked to expedite the work related to the clean Yamuna project and no drainage water should be discharged directly into the river,” Sharma said.

He said the officials have also been instructed to ensure completion of the work related to desilting and cleanliness of ghats prior to the rainy season.

Also Read | Tuticorin Custodial Deaths Case: All About The Killing of Jayaraj and Bennicks That Has Drawn Parallels With George Floyd's Murder.

Sharma also said the officials of the Mathura Vrindavan Development Authority and the Nagar Nigam Mathura Vrindavan have been instructed to complete the developmental work of main streets of Vrindavan by June 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)