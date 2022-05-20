New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have busted a fake call centre in Nangloi with the arrest of six people.

Twenty mobile phones, one laptop and five ATM cards were seized from the accused, they said.

According to police, a complaint regarding a cyber fraud was received at the North-West District police station via the Cyber Portal of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The complainant alleged that he was duped of Rs 7,500 on the pretext of renewal of his driving licence.

"During investigation, details of the beneficiary's bank account were obtained and after scrutiny, it was revealed that the cheated amount was transferred to an account in which fake address was given," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West), Usha Rangnani said.

"On technical surveillance and scrutiny of several accounts, the location of the accused was traced and thereafter, a raid was carried out," Rangnani added.

The accused -- Manish, Raja, Sonia, Rupali, Meenu and Geeta -- used to send bulk messages to the people for renewal and issuance of driving licence or passport, she said.

"The female tele-callers used to make calls for generating leads by giving lucrative offers. After getting approval from customers, Raja used to get the amount transferred in different accounts which were opened by main accused Manish in different names, using fake documents," she said.

Further efforts are being made to get the details of their other bank accounts and to trace their possible involvements in other complaints, she added.

