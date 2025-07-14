Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) A prominent fashion influencer was injured after her car was hit by a vehicle driven by a teenager inside the coastal road tunnel near Malabar Hill in south Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The fashion influencer is out of danger, an official said.

Also Read | Donald Trump Threatens 100% Secondary Tariffs on Countries Buying Oil, Gas and Uranium From Russia; India Could Be Collateral Victim.

The incident occurred on Sunday at 10:10 PM near Gate No. 8 of the northbound coastal road tunnel. The influencer, a resident of Bandra, was travelling from Marine Drive to Prabhadevi at the time.

The accused, identified as Vyom Manish Poddar who recently turned 18, rammed his car into the influencer's car from behind inside the tunnel.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt To Invoke MCOCA Against Drug Dealers and Peddlers, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Police said Poddar, a student and holder of a valid driver's license, lost control of the vehicle, causing the collision that left the influencer injured.

She was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Following a complaint filed by the influencer, a case was registered against Poddar for rash and negligent driving under sections 281 and 125(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He has also been served a notice under section 35(3) of the BNSS and directed to appear in court.

The investigation into the incident is currently underway.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)