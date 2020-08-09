New Delhi, August 9: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured the Andhra Pradesh government of all help to deal with the fire incident at a COVID-19 facility in Vijayawada.

At least seven patients were killed in the fire at a hotel which was converted to a COVID-19 care facility in Vijayawada. PM Narendra Modi Condoles Loss of Lives in Fire at Vijayawada COVID-19 Facility, Prays for Speedy Recovery of Injured.

"Deeply anguished by the news of tragic fire accident at a COVID-19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Centre assures all possible support to the state govt.

"My condolences are with the affected families in this time of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," Shah tweeted.

