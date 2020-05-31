India News | Fire at Delhi Cantonment Army Canteen

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): A fire broke out at an Army canteen in the Delhi Cantonment area on Sunday morning, officials said.

Eight fire tenders have been rushed to control the fire that broke out at the Army canteen in the national capital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

