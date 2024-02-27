New Delhi, February 27: Several patients were evacuated after a fire broke out at the Lok Nayak Hospital in central Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The fire incident occurred on Monday night, they said, adding that no one was injured in it. Delhi Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Warehouse in Sadar Bazar; Fire Tenders Deployed

Police said a call was received around 10.15 pm regarding a fire incident on the third-floor emergency ward. Police personnel rushed to the spot and flames were found in a shaft of cables on the third and fourth floors, they said. Delhi Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Furniture Shop in Kirti Nagar, 17 Fire Tenders Deployed

Delhi Fire

"Fire tenders were provided a clear passage up to the emergency ward. Police and hospital staff evacuated the patients from the ground floor. The fire was soon extinguished. No one was injured," a senior police officer said.

