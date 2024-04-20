Fire breaks out in Tandwa plant of NTPC in Chatra district of Jharkhand (Photo/ANI)

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 20 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at the BHEL stockyard, located in the North Karanpura stockyard in the Tandwa area under the Chatra district of Jharkhand.

The incident took place on Saturday. BHEL stockyard is located about 150 km from the state's capital, Ranchi.

Also Read | Attack on Harshika Poonacha: Kannada Actress Attacked by Mob in Bengaluru, Urges Karnatraka CM Siddaramaiah to Act.

A press release released by the BHEL authorities informed that the fire was reported at about 1:30 pm in the BHEL Material Yard of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (NKSTPP) in Chatra district of Jharkhand.

CISF Fire team and Disaster team had immediately rushed to the spot. Besides CISF Fire Team of NKSTPP, teams from nearby industries and district administrations had been mobilised to douse the fire. The company claimed no loss of life or injury.

Also Read | Blue Whale Suicide Game: Indian Student's Death in US Possibly Linked to Macabre Online Game of Dares Called 'Blue Whale Challenge'.

Speaking to ANI, Dinesh yadav, a guard at BHEL, said, "We saw that around 1:00, the fire had started to spread... We only saw the smoke and fire. It was all spreading in the sky..."

The authorities informed that the root cause of the fire and damage was being assessed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)