New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): As many as four people were found dead after a fire broke out on the top floor of the three-storey building in the Old Seemapuri area of the national capital on Tuesday morning, Delhi Police said.

The deceased have been identified as Hauri Lal, Reena, Ashu and Radhika.

Also Read | AY.4: COVID-19 Delta Variant Sub-Lineage Cases Raises Concern in India, Says NCDC Report.

Fire department personnel managed to bring the blaze under control and four fire tenders were pressed into service.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Series Launch on October 28: What We Know So Far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)