New Delhi, August 11: A fire broke out at Lady Hardinge Medical College here on Friday, officials said. According to Delhi Fire Service, the fire broke out in the anatomy department of Lady Hardinge Medical College. As soon as information was received, a total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts in Anatomy Department of Lady Hardinge Medical College, Seven Fire Tenders Rushed (See Pics).

A fire broke out in the anatomy department of Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi. A total of 7 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire has been doused, no casualties reported: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/tgeFWT1fDX — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

According to officials, the fire was doused later and no casualties were reported.

