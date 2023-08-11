A fire erupted in the anatomy department of Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi, triggering a response from seven fire tenders dispatched to the scene. The blaze has now been successfully extinguished, and fortunately, no casualties have been reported, according to the Delhi Fire Service. The pictures shared by news agency ANI show the fire tenders working on extinguishing the flame. Delhi Fire: Major Blaze Erupts in Slums of Jahangirpuri Area, Dousing Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

Lady Hardinge Medical College Fire

A fire broke out in the anatomy department of Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi. A total of 7 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire has been doused, no casualties reported: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/tgeFWT1fDX — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)