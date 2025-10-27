Bhubaneswar, October 27: With Cyclone Montha approaching, Odisha has deployed 123 fire service units across the state, prioritising eight districts classified as "red zones." The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams are equipped with rescue boats, motor rafts, power saws, and generators to carry out swift rescue and relief operations. Fire personnel are engaged in search-and-rescue, evacuation, debris clearance, and distribution of essential supplies.

Fire services teams are also assisting local administrations in the large-scale evacuation of vulnerable residents from low-lying and hilly areas to safe shelters. Round-the-clock control rooms are operational to monitor the situation and coordinate rescue and relief efforts. Cyclone Montha Live Tracker Map on Windy: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, 4 More States on High Alert As Cyclonic Storm Over Bay of Bengal To Turn Severe by October 28; Check Real-Time Status Here.

Odisha Fire Services personnel, trained to handle multiple emergencies, are equipped with modern technology to respond to various contingencies. Nine additional firefighter teams have been dispatched from Bhubaneswar today, eight to Gajapati district and one to Ganjam district, as landslides are anticipated in Gajapati and the Kalinga Ghat section between Kandhamal and Ganjam districts.

Speaking on preparedness, RC Majhi, Chief Fire Officer, Odisha, said, "Whenever a cyclone approaches Odisha, it becomes a statewide challenge. Under the direct instructions of our Chief Minister, we are ensuring there is zero loss of life. Senior officers are monitoring the situation closely with regular meetings, and 123 fire service teams have already been deployed across eight red alert districts, such as Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, and others. Also, our 144 teams will remain in Cuttack and other coastal regions, in case of urban flooding, etc." Cyclone Montha To Hit Andhra Pradesh Coast Between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam As Severe Cyclonic Storm by October 28, Arabian Sea Depression Moving West: IMD.

He further said, "All teams are equipped with heavy-duty gas chainsaws, telescopic lights, and are prepared for night operations and road clearance. In case of heavy rains and landslides, JCBs have been pre-positioned in hilly areas... and we're coordinating with municipal corporations like BMC and CMC for urban flood response and tree clearance."

Chief Fire Officer further urged the public to follow the precaution before the cyclone landfall in the region, stating, "We request the public to avoid unnecessary movement, especially 30 minutes before the cyclone is expected to make landfall. Remain in safe shelters. If people do not follow these instructions, saving lives becomes extremely difficult."

