Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) Mumbai Police busted a gang of cyber fraudsters by arresting five persons who allegedly cheated people in various states of Rs 30 crore, an official said on Sunday.

Police suspect the involvement of a big network of Hawala operators and international links.

The investigation stemmed from a cheating complaint lodged with police in Vakola in January. The complainant claimed he was tricked to transfer Rs 3.41 lakh.

A police official said they investigated the money trail, which showed the gang cheated people under the guise of hefty returns on investment in share markets, doubling of money, and threatening to block credit and debit cards.

The accused are identified as Rajkaransingh Prakashsingh Tanwar (19) and Karan Singh Sengar (19) from Jaipur, and Shakib Ansari (27), Meraj Ansari (20), and Fuzail Ansari (21) who are residents of Bhiwandi in Thane district.

Police said more arrests are likely.

