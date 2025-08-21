Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 21 (ANI): Five members of a family were found dead at their residence in Makhtha, Mahaboobpet Maqta area of Telangana's Hyderabad, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as a man and his wife, their daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter.

Also Read | Apple Hebbal: iPhone Maker To Expand Its Presence in Country by Opening New India Retail Store in Bengaluru's Phoenix Mall of Asia on September 2, 2025.

"We received information that five members from the same family were found dead at their residence in Maktha, Mahaboobpet area. The deceased include a man, his wife, their daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter," Miyapur police said.

"We have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter," they added.

Also Read | Uppal Farm Girl Viral Leaked Video Case: Punjab State Women Commission Demands Action After 19-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped, Filmed by 2 Men in Jalandhar.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, two persons were killed and another was injured in Hyderabad while transporting a Ganesh idol from Jalpalli to Purnaranapul.

The incident occured under Bandalguda police station limits on Monday. Police suspect electrocution as the cause of deaths. The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination, while the injured has been admitted to a hospital.

A day earlier, a similar tragedy occurred during Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in the Ramanthapur area of Hyderabad, where five people died and four others were injured when a chariot came into contact with a high-tension wire.

The State Government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and said medical expenses of the injured will be borne by the government.

"Five people died on the spot and four others were injured after receiving a live electric shock during the Sri Krishna Janmashtami procession last night. The injured were shifted to a hospital for further treatment, and the deceased bodies were sent for post-mortem examination," an inspector with Uppal police said on Sunday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)