Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] June 11 (ANI): Sambhar Lake, the largest saltwater lake in Rajasthan, is known for salt production but is now also recognised as a habitat and transit point for foreign birds like flamingos. Usually, flamingos arrive here in the lakhs during the winter season, but even during this summer season, a large number of flamingos are seen in Sambhar Lake.

Along the Central Asian Flyway, a significant migratory route, Sambhar is one of the most favoured destinations for migratory birds, especially Flamingos. These days, flamingo birds with a pink hue travel thousands of kilometres every year to reach Sambhar Lake. This time, flamingos are seen in large numbers even in summer and have become a centre of attraction. A large number of tourists are also arriving here to witness Lesser and Greater Flamingos frolicking in the shallow waters of Sambhar Lake.

It is said that these birds travel thousands of kilometres from Russia, Mongolia, and Siberia to reach Sambhar, as the salty water of Sambhar Lake provides them with an abundant amount of algae and the small insects that grow on it as food. Generally, migratory birds stay in Sambhar from September to October to February to March. Still, many species of migratory birds can be seen throughout the year, with flamingos being the most prominent among them.

Bird expert Manoj Kulshreshtha states that Sambhar Lake is an important natural habitat for migratory birds. Two species of flamingos can be seen here, these include the Greater and Lesser Flamingos. The size of the Lesser Flamingo is two and a half to three and a half feet, while the Greater Flamingo can be up to five feet tall. The wings and a large part of the body of the Lesser Flamingo are pink, whereas the Greater Flamingo is white in colour.

According to Vinod Kumar Sanwaria, a local resident of Sambhar and former chairman of Sambhar Municipality, Sambhar Lake is spread over 240 square kilometres. Sambhar is a wetland that is also included in the Ramsar sites. It is a saline inland water body. Migratory birds get an abundant amount of food here. That is why the tourist presence in this salt-producing city is quite high due to these foreign birds, and many films are also shot here.

In March, a large flock of flamingos have arrived in coastal areas of Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) in Tamil Nadu, attracted by the brackish water bodies and salt pans that provide a suitable environment for these migratory birds. The birds, known for their striking pink plumage, are here to breed and feed, taking advantage of the region's rich resources.

From October to March, the coastal town's salt pans become an ideal feeding ground for flamingos. Flamingos are migratory birds, and their movement patterns depend on environmental conditions like food availability and temperature.Some species migrate seasonally, while others move in response to local climate changes. (ANI)

