India News | Fmr SC Judge Justice Sikri Inaugurates Indian Dispute Resolution Centre

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Former Supreme Court judge Justice A K Sikri has inaugurated the Indian Dispute Resolution Centre (IDRC), which provides a paperless dispute resolution environment, an official release said on Sunday.

The e-inauguration of IDRC took place on Friday, the official said, adding that the centre offers offline as well as e-alternate dispute resolution (ADR) facility through its state-of-the-art e-arbitration, e-meditation and e-conciliation software portal.

“It provides a completely paperless dispute resolution environment. Its arbitration panel has former judges of the Supreme Court, High Courts, district courts apart from senior advocates, former bureaucrats, chartered accountants, architects, corporate leaders among others,” the release said.

The e-inauguration was followed by a panel discussion on 'Adhoc v. Institutional Dispute Resolution'.

Justice Sikri, who is also the International Judge, Singapore International Commercial Court, while e-inaugurating the IDRC said: “This dispute resolution centre has been established by young enthusiasts, young blood coming in with new approach.

Much more technology savvy, IDRC will be able to go a long way.”

“They have provided certain facilities which are certainly out of box like end-to-end digitisation and completely paperless hearings. I see a great scope in Indian Dispute Resolution Centre,” he said. Senior Advocate Ciccu Mukhopadhaya during the discussion said transparency in functioning of arbitration institutions is essential.

“It is integral part of success of any institution, like in case of challenge to arbitrator, there is usually lack of reasoning given on such decisions. I hope IDRC will be successful in functioning in a transparent manner to make it a world class centre,” he said.

Divyansh Hanu Rathi, Managing Partner, Lexidem & Rathi said India has improved its ranking in World Band EoDB Report, 2020 in ease of doing business from 164 to 6 but raised the issue of slack performance in enforcement of contract where the country's position is still 161 out of 191 Nations.

Justice Sikri said: “Solution lies in creating Institutional arbitration centres like IDRC, popularising ADR mechanisms and also making our Commercial Courts more efficient.”

The IDRCs are located at strategic commercial places in the country with its head office in Connaught Place in New Delhi.

