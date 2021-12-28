Pune, December 28: Thirty girls of a training institute in Pune complained of stomach upset and nausea after eating some food items for Christmas, following which several of them had to be hospitalised and the rest treated at the OPD level, officials said on Tuesday.

Pune district civil surgeon Dr Ashok Nandapurkar said it is a suspected case of food poisoning.

"As per the information we have received, the girls had consumed food items made from paneer (Indian cottage cheese) for Christmas. On Monday, some of them complained of stomach ache and nausea," he said.

"A total of 22 girls have been taken to Bhor sub district hospital. Of these seven are admitted and the rest are being treated at the OPD level. The remaining students have been taken to Sassoon hospital," he said. District officials said the condition of all 30 girls was stable, adding that food and water samples were being collected for examination.

The training institute, located near Khed Shivapur on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, is a non-profit organization and offers a one-year free course in software programming to girls from low-income families.

