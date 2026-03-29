Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], March 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Krishna Kant Saha on Sunday visited the fish market in Birbhum, met people and interacted with locals ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Polls.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "This morning we came to Sainthia's fish market and listened to the people, understood their troubles. The MLA of this area has kept people in the dark for 10 years. The women here are saying that there should be arrangements for taps, for water, for clean water. They say that they get water only for 1 hour in the morning. We listened to all their concerns and urged them to help form a double-engine government in West Bengal."

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Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls, the Election Commision has set up car-mounted live IP cameras on vehicles used by Static Surveillance Teams (SST) and Flying Squad Teams (FST) to receive real-time video feeds of polling, which will be conducted in the state in two phases on 23 April and 29 April in the state.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4. In West Bengal, the Legislative Assembly consists of 294 seats, with the primary contest expected to be between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

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The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued directions for the strict implementation of the Model Code of Conduct for the general elections and bye-elections in 6 States.

West Bengal has a total of 6,45,61,152 electors as per the Election Commission of India, including 6,44,52,609 general electors and 1,08,543 service voters. The state has 5,23,229 young electors aged 18-19 years. The electoral rolls also list 4,16,089 electors marked as Persons with Disabilities (PwD), 1,152 electors identified as third gender, and 3,78,979 senior citizens aged 85 and above.

The last assembly election in the state was held in eight phases in 2021 amid an intense contest between the ruling TMC led by Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)