Hospet (K'taka), Apr 1 (PTI) Four people, including two officials of the Central Water Commission, were killed and six others seriously injured in a head-on-collision between two sports utility vehicles on Thursday afternoon in Vijayanagara district, police said.

The injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital.

According to police, the accident took place on the National Highway-50 near Haruwanahalli.

The deceased have been identified as Ramaswamy (50), Jitendra (50), Kavya (30) and Sharanabasava (10), all residents of Bengaluru.PTI COR GMS SS

