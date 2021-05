Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 20 (PTI) A woman and her three minor children were killed after a house collapsed following rains in Shamli district on Thursday, an official said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Sandeep Kumar said the four were sleeping in their house when the incident took place.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)