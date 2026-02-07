Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], February 7 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has time and again demonstrated his elder-like affection and human sensitivity. One such deeply emotional moment was witnessed at the PM SHRI Uttampura (Dangiya) Anupam Primary School in Banaskantha district.

During a School Management Committee video interaction held last year, young Shamya Prajapati, a Class 1 student, innocently asked the Chief Minister:

Also Read | 'Ghooskhor Pandat' Title Controversy: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Says Centre Directed Netflix to Remove Title, Promo of Manoj Bajpayee-Neeraj Pandey Film.

"Grandfather, when will you visit our school?"

Touched by this simple question, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel responded warmly and affectionately: "When I come there, I will definitely come to meet you."

Also Read | Malegaon Mayor Election 2026: ISLAM Party Emerges Single Largest Force, Nasreen Khalid Shaikh Elected Mayor, Samajwadi Party's Shan-E-Hind Nihal Ahmed Becomes Deputy Mayor.

Honouring Shamya's emotion and fulfilling the promise he had made earlier, the Chief Minister today personally visited the PM SHRI Uttampura (Dangiya) Anupam Primary School. He interacted warmly with the students and gathered information about their studies, the school campus, and the education system.

Expressing her feelings on the occasion, Shamya said: "I had asked Grandfather if he would come to meet us, he remembered his words and today fulfilled my dream and my school's dream."

Shamya recited shlokas before the Chief Minister, and in response, he blessed her with these words: "Study well, grow up, become a Collector, and then come and meet me."

With strong determination, Shamya promised the Chief Minister, "When I grow up, I will definitely come to meet you."

The Chief Minister's simplicity and human sensitivity filled the entire school family and School Management Committee members across the state with joy and emotion.

On this emotional occasion, Forest and Environment Minister Pravinbhai Mali, school teachers, students, and local leaders were present. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)