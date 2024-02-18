Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): The Yogi government is set to implement investment proposals surpassing Rs 10 lakh crore, with contributions from 37 government departments. Remarkably, 16 of these departments have not only met but exceeded their respective targets.

Notably, the Basic Education Department has achieved an outstanding 888 per cent of its set target, while the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) leads in terms of the investment amount, with projects totalling Rs 1.5 lakh crore slated for implementation. Additionally, the Department of Additional Sources of Energy will implement projects worth approximately Rs 1.42 lakh crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a total of 14,619 projects amounting to Rs 10,23,537 crore on February 19 at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow in the groundbreaking ceremony.

In addition to the Basic Education Department, 15 other departments have surpassed their targets with remarkable achievements. These include the Food and Civil Supplies Department (226 per cent), the Forest Department (182 per cent), AYUSH (173 per cent), Animal Husbandry (167 per cent), Energy (165 per cent), Secondary Education (139 per cent), Technical Education (133 per cent), Horticulture (120 per cent), Additional Energy Sources (114 per cent), Cane Development and Sugar Industry (112 per cent), Medical Education (110 per cent), Health (105 per cent), YEIDA (103 per cent), Civil Aviation (100 per cent), and GNIDA (100 per cent).

Together, these 16 departments are set to launch a total of 4,381 projects amounting to approximately Rs 4.5 lakh crore in investments across the state.

In terms of the amount of investment, UPSIDA tops the list with a 75 per cent achievement rate against its target, UPSIDA has prepared 3,300 projects valued at Rs 1,50,748 crore, out of its assigned target of Rs 2 lakh crore.

Additionally, the Department of Additional Sources of Energy is gearing up to launch 189 projects worth Rs 1,41,987 crore. Other notable contributors include the Department of IT and Electronics with 64 projects valued at Rs 91,583 crores, Housing with 769 projects worth Rs 59,382 crores, NOIDA with 302 projects worth Rs 75,309 crores, MSME with 3,178 projects worth Rs 49,776 crores, GNIDA with 169 projects worth Rs 60,019 crores, Department of Horticulture with 1,082 projects worth Rs 62,7730 crores, and the Energy with 9 projects worth Rs 61,942 crore. (ANI)

