Jaipur, Apr 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed concern over reports of rising COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country, including Delhi, saying extra precautions need to be taken.

Sharing a news report, Gehlot said, "In some places, including Delhi, cases of Covid have increased in the past. The positivity rate in Delhi has exceeded five per cent. There is a need to take extra precautions due to the increasing cases of Covid."

Also Read | SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 11 Posts of Specialist Cadre Officer At sbi.co.in; Check Details Here.

In the last three days, Rajasthan has also seen an increase in the number of positive and active cases. On Tuesday, 23 positive cases were reported in the state and there are 113 active cases.

Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate on Monday jumped to 7.72 per cent from 4.21 per cent on Sunday.

Also Read | Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022: PM Narendra Modi Breaks from Tradition, to Address Nation from Red Fort After Sunset.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)