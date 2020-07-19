Ghaziabad, Jul 18 (PTI) Newly-appointed nodal officer for Ghaziabad district Binod Kumar Singh on Saturday said stringent action will be taken on the top 10 criminals in the district to enhance women security.

Singh, the additional director general of Provincial Armed Constabulary of Uttar Pradesh, said cases under the POCSO Act must be prosecuted effectively so that minor rape victims get justice in time.

He was addressing police officials after his appointment as the district nodal officer, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.

