Gurugram, Apr 12 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped repeatedly by a youth from her neighbourhood in Manesar area, police said on Wednesday.

The crime came to the fore when the victim started complaining of constant stomach ache. When she was checked upon by doctors, she was found to be one and half months pregnant.

The accused has been identified as 20-year-old Raj, a native of Nepal, and a worker at a tailor's shop, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the girl's mother, who hails from UP, her daughter was complaining of severe abdominal pain for the last three days.

On Tuesday, she took her to ESIC Hospital in Manesar, where after the checkup doctor told that she was pregnant.

The mother in her complaint said that her daughter told her that she had been invited by one of their neighbours to his room for food.

When she went there, he raped her and also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about him, she said, according to police.

"He raped my daughter four times and my daughter kept silent in fear," the woman said in her complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under Section 6 of POCSO act at IMT, Manesar Police Station, on Tuesday and he was arrested, police said. accused.

"We have produced him in a city court today and sent into judicial custody," said Inspector Subhash Chand, SHO of IMT, Manesar Police Station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)