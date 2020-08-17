Panaji, Aug 17 (PTI) The Goa cabinet has allowed holding of Sunburn music festival in a virtual mode on August 29 with an objective to "raise funds for COVID-19 relief".

As per the minutes of the last week's cabinet meeting which were made available on Monday by a state official, the government has approved Sunburn's proposal to host the event online.

Also Read | Mumbai: Empty House Collapses on Sherley Rajan Road in Bandra, Damages Nearby Structures; One Rescued.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that it's an online music festival being held in Berlin.

"The money will go the CM's Relief Fund. We don't need to spend any money. Organisers are doing it to promote Goa and Goa Tourism," the CM said.

Also Read | Visva Bharati University Boundary Wall Row: Students Stage Protest Outside VC Bidyut Chakrabarty’s Residence.

The event will be held live on August 29, the organiser said.

"All proceeds from the show will go to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)