Panaji, Mar 13 (PTI) Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has summoned the session of the state legislative Assembly on March 15 for new MLAs to take oath.

Also Read | ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022: Apply for Post of Social Security Officer at esic.nic.in; Check Details Here.

A circular issued in this regard also said MLA-elect Ganesh Gaonkar will be administered oath as pro-tem speaker on March 14 at Raj Bhavan by the governor after which the former would conduct the oath taking ceremony for other legislators.

Also Read | Dwarkadhish Temple Devotees Mark Early Holi Celebrations with Enthusiastic Dance in Mathura.

The BJP won 20 seats in the polls to the 40-member Assembly, voting for which was held on February 14 and the results were declared on March 10.

The BJP, which has been promised support by three Independent MLAs, will stake claim to form a government in the coastal state on Monday, sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)