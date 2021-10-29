Panaji, Oct 29 (PTI) As many as 47 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 73 recovered from the infection in Goa on Friday, an official from the health department said.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

With this, the tally of infections in the coastal state reached 1,78,063, and the count of recoveries touched 1,74,289, the official said.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The state did not report a single fresh casualty during the day, and the toll stood at 3,363, he said, adding that there are now 411 active cases.

With the addition of 2,401 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 14,63,383, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,78,063, new cases 47, death toll 3,363, discharged 1,74,289, active cases 411, samples tested till date 14,63,383.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)