Panaji, Nov 3 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload rose to 44,189, after 235 persons tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, an official from the health department said.

Besides this, 239 persons recovered from the infection, while two patients died of it during the day, the official said.

With this, the toll in the coastal state stood at 618 and the number of recoveries reached 41,362, he said.

There are currently 2,209 active cases in Goa, the official said, adding that 1,712 samples were tested during the day.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 44,189, new cases 235, death toll 618, discharged 41,362, active cases 2,209, samples tested till date 3,04,544.

