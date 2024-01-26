India News | Google Celebrates India's 75th Republic Day with Doodle Featuring Parade on Different Screens over Decades

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Celebrating India's 75th Republic Day, the Google Doodle showcased the parades, through the decades, on different screens: a black-and-white television set, a colour TV, and a mobile phone.

The doodle featured by guest artist Vrinda Zaveri depicted the Republic Day parade as it would have been seen on different screens.

Last year, Gujarat-based artist Parth Kothekar crafted an intricately hand-cut paper artwork to illustrate Google Doodle on the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day.

Many elements of the Republic Day parade were represented in the artwork including the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the India Gate, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) marching contingent, and motorcycle riders.

On this day in 1950, India declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and republic state with the adoption of the Constitution.

India gained its freedom from the British Empire in 1947 and began drafting its Constitution soon after.

The India Constituent Assembly took two years to discuss, modify, and approve the governing document, and when adopted, India became the country with the longest Constitution.

The adoption of this document paved the way for democracy and empowered Indian citizens to elect their own representatives.

There are various parades around the country to celebrate the national holiday, with the largest one taking place at Kartavya Path, a ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi.

After a ceremonial wreath-laying to honour fallen soldiers, regiments of India's armed forces and tableaus representing cultural and historical heritage march through the street.

To conclude the festivities, the Beating Retreat ceremony takes place on the evening of January 29. The saffron, white, and green Indian flag is flown as the Indian National Anthem plays.(ANI)

