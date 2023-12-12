Mumbai, December 12: Google has introduced its new interactive game, allowing people to uncover the "25 of the most searched people, places and moments of the past 25 years". Google has introduced this game as a part of its 25 Years celebration. The game is simple and fun to play if you know the steps. By introducing this game, Google aims to commemorate the journey of its existence from 1998 to 2023.

Google's "most searched playground game" lists all the people, places, memes, movies, music, and so on. Google also announced its most searched list of movies, music, how-to, and others yesterday, giving a complete look at the most searched topics in 2023. Google's most searched playground game reveals the names of the topics searched in the past 25 years. Google Year in Search 2023 in India: From 'Reaching First 5K Followers on YouTube' To 'Check Pan Link With Aadhar,' Check Top-10 'How To' Queries of the Year.

How to Play Google's Most Searched Playground Game?

To play this game, go to the "searchplayground. google" website. Then, you need to "use the guide for clues" by tapping on the titles on the left of the screens that will give you hints. If you think you have found something, you need to "dive right in" by tapping and checking it. The third step of the game is "Unlock more insights". You need to find every item in the category and reveal the Search Insights around each trend. Google Play Movies & TV Will No Longer Be Made Available on Android TV Devices or Google Play Website From January 17, 2024.

Google gives you a doodle playground and lets you play the games with the help of clues on the left side. The ground is big, so it may take a while for you to find the correct topic that you are searching for. The hints would go like "the most searched hero hanging at the tower", and you have to find the place and the hero with the help of hints. Google's new interactive game revealed surprising searches during 25 years of existence. The most exciting search among others is Virat Kohli, which is topping the most searched list compared to Christiano Ronaldo. To make things simple, you can also randomly click on the doodle you think featured in top searches of past 25 years and it will show you the details of the item that you clicked.

