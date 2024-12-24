Kolkata, Dec 24 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday gave a miss to the convocation of the prestigious Jadavpur University with the Raj Bhavan maintaining that due formalities were not followed in organising it.

Bose, who is the chancellor of the state-run varsity, on Monday had written to officiating vice-chancellor Bhaskar Gupta, stating that the convocation was convened flouting several rules and laws, and was "illegal".

Also Read | Gujarat Train Derailment: Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express Derails at Kim Station in Surat, No Injuries Reported (See Pics and Video).

Chancellor's nominee to JU's Executive Council Kazi Masum Akhtar told PTI after attending the convocation that the Raj Bhavan was "frustrated" and the governor was "upset and felt insulted" by the rules not being followed.

"With no permanent VC at the helm, and no prior notice given for the mandatory court meeting, the governor considers the convocation -- the date of which was decided at the meeting of Executive Council, as illegal and fraught with malpractices," he said.

Also Read | Congress CWC Meet in Belagavi: Party To Decide 2025 Action Plan, Take Up BR Ambedkar 'Insult' Issue at 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak'.

Akhtar said that though December 24 has been the date for the convocation for years, there are provisions to defer it in exceptional situations.

"I have come to today's event after seeking permission from the governor," he said.

He said the allegations of some mass communications students that their exam papers were not properly evaluated should also have been addressed before the function.

A similar situation happened last year as well and then interim vice-chancellor Buddhadev Sau had to finally resign from his post.

The VC told reporters it was sad that the chancellor could not attend the convocation.

"It would have been appropriate had the honourable chancellor been present. But it was his decision," he said.

Gupta said he had always believed in doing things in an honest and transparent manner, referring to the charge that procedures were not followed in convening the convocation.

Rejecting Raj Bhavan's charge, Pro-VC Amitava Dutta said all procedures, including holding a meeting of the university's highest decision-making body, the Court, were followed and Bose's nod had been sought.

"The university went by the statute," he said.

Executive Council member Monojit Mondal said the governor's office was informed in October about the decision to organise the convocation on December 24, and regular correspondences were sent but he did not reply.

"Suddenly a week back, he issued a press note calling the process illegal. He is acting at the behest of the BJP government at the Centre and undermining the autonomy of an institution like JU," said Mondal, who is also the head of the English department.

In his letter, the governor had said "the unlawful actions of the VC" could lead to unnecessary litigations affecting the validity of the degrees given, thereby affecting the interests of the student community.

"It is noted that an executive council meeting was hurriedly convened on December 17 proposing the date of holding the convocation on December 24, which can be construed as undue haste to cover up a lapse," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)