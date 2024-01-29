Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Monday that the state government is committed to ensuring the safety, convenience, and smooth experience for devotees visiting Ayodhya from all over the country to seek darshan and worship Shri Ram Lalla, an official statement from the Chief Ministers Office said.

Upon his arrival in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister convened a meeting with senior officials from the state, zone, and district at the Control Room situated in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex. He highlighted, "With the improvement in weather conditions and a reduction in cold, we anticipate a surge in tourists and Ram devotees in Ayodhya. We must take special care to facilitate easy darshan of Ram Lalla for all devotees."

The Chief Minister instructed officials to implement crowd control measures at all levels, emphasising efficient traffic and crowd management on major roads, it said.

He further highlighted that in the upcoming days, chief ministers from various states and their cabinet members are scheduled to visit Ayodhya, directing officials to make special arrangements for their convenience and safety, the statement added.

Ensuring a hassle-free experience for all devotees, the Chief Minister directed officials to make arrangements for those staying in hotels, homestays, and tent cities in Ayodhya, the release said.

Additionally, the Chief Minister instructed officials to prioritise the maintenance of cleanliness in the city and emphasised the timely and quality completion of ongoing development projects in Ayodhya, the statement added.

Prior to the meeting, the Chief Minister met with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust officials, including priest Mahant Satendra Das, General Secretary Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao, to discuss ways to facilitate easy darshan for visitors to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad, DG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, ADG Zone Piyush Mordia, ADG Security Raghuveer Lal, Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal, IG Praveen Kumar, District Magistrate Nitish Kumar, MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, Municipal Commissioner Vishal Singh, SP Security Pankaj Pandey, and other concerned officials were also present. (ANI)

