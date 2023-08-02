New Delhi [India] August 2 (ANI): As the Lok Sabha continued to witness uproarious scenes and adjourned for the day ahead of a discussion on the Delhi Services Bill, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hit out at the central government and called it a “government-sponsored” adjournment.

While speaking to the media, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury the government is playing with the Parliament like a toy.

"Their (Centre) intention is to play with Parliament like a toy as they think they can do anything because they have powers. The actual issues are not being discussed. This was a government-sponsored adjournment. The Government itself disrupted the proceeding of the House,” he said.

Speaking to ANI after the adjournment of the Lok Sabha the Congress MP alleged that the Opposition is not being given a chance to discuss issues in the Parliament.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was listed in the revised list of businesses of the Lok Sabha for consideration and passing. However, the House was adjourned before it could be taken up.

Both Houses of Parliament are witnessing continuous disruptions in proceeding as the Opposition is demanding a discussion over Manipur under rule 267 and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside the Parliament.

Meanwhile, Speaker Om Birla has decided to refrain from chairing the Lower House until the members behave in accordance with the dignity of the House, sources said on Wednesday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was not in the chair as the Parliament re-assembled for the day on Wednesday.

According to sources, Om Birla has expressed deep displeasure with both the ruling party and the opposition over the functioning of the House. Birla told both sides that he will not come to Lok Sabha until MPs behave according to the dignity of the House. Even today, when the proceedings of the House started, Birla did not come to the Speaker's seat. (ANI)

