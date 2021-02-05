Ahmedabad, Feb 5 (PTI) Gujarat reported 267 new coronavirus infections and only one death in the last 24 hours, a health department release said on Friday evening.

The caseload of the state went up to 2,62,948.

A COVID-19 patient succumbed at a hospital here during the day. It took the death toll due to the pandemic in the state to 4,393.

With 425 patients recovering during the past 24 hours, the tally of recovered cases has risen to 2,55,914, the release said.

Gujarat's rate of recovery is now 97.32 per cent.

Notably, seven out of 33 districts recorded no new cases since Thursday evening, the department said.

Of 2,641 active cases in the state, 26 are on ventilator.

Vadodara district added 82 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state, during the day, followed by 45 in Ahmedabad, 36 in Surat and 31 in Rajkot.

As many as 37,031 frontline workers were covered by the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Gujarat on Friday, taking the total number of inoculated persons to 4.90 lakh.

No new case was reported in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, the release said.

Of 3,370 persons found positive for coronavirus in the territory since the outbreak, two died, 3,366 recovered while just two cases are active, said the UT administration.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,62,948, New cases 267, Death toll 4,393, Discharged 2,55,914, Active cases 2,641, and people tested so far - figures not released.

